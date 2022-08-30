No, The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Henry Selick Didn't Get Any Of The Movie's Crazy Merchandise Profits

Director Henry Selick has been around the block a time or two, to say the absolute least. The acclaimed stop-motion animation filmmaker behind movies like "James and the Giant Peach," "Coraline," and, yes, 1993's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (it wasn't Tim Burton, despite what the marketing would've had you think at the time and in the years since!) is making his grand return to the medium with the upcoming horror-comedy, "Wendell & Wild." As if that weren't already enough to get fans excited, another novelty factor of the project comes from the fact that it'll also reunite Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, years after the creative duo made their lasting comedy mark with "Key & Peele."

Maybe that nostalgia factor had Selick in the mood to look back at times gone by when /Film and other outlets visited the Portland, Orgeon set of "Wendell & Wild" in April of 2022. Among the many new insights and reveals, the director touched on the difficulties of getting funding for stop-motion animation projects and how it remains challenging to make a living in the field, even when a movie makes it to the finish line. Few would know that better than he does, having seen "The Nightmare Before Christmas" go on to become a rare Halloween and Christmas classic over the years ... all without seeing any of those significant merchandising profits himself from such overwhelming success.

It's a tragically familiar story for those who've been in the business for as long as Selick has, unfortunately. Here's what he had to say.