Moments In The Flash That Make Absolutely No Sense

Finally, Andy Muschietti's long-awaited "The Flash" arrives in theaters, bringing with it a mix of spectacle and flaws. While it delivers plenty of excitement, the film has an inconsistent storyline, uneven performances, excessive CGI, and an overabundance of half-baked ideas. It contains plenty of enjoyable moments, particularly those involving Michael Keaton's returning Batman, but lacks a cohesive tone and, unfortunately, attempts to mimic Marvel's successful formula, rather than forging its own, unique path forward.

For those unfamiliar, "The Flash" centers around Barry Allen (the controversial Ezra Miller), a speedster who attempts to change the past to save his mother. However, his actions disrupt history, risking the stability of the world. Joining forces with his younger self, Barry enlists the help of Batman (Keaton) and the enigmatic Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to restore the timeline and avert disaster.

Despite a cast that includes Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston, "The Flash" contains numerous moments that defy logic and leave viewers perplexed. Here are just a few.