Every Reference To The Original Michael Keaton Batman Movies In The Flash

This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

In Andy Muschietti's new superhero film "The Flash" — one of the final pictures in the decade-old DC Extended Universe film series — Barry (Ezra Miller), aka the title hero, finds that he can run so fast he can enter an otherworldly realm that he calls the Speed Force. Access to the Speed Force allows Barry to travel back in time, a superpower he is eager to explore, as he might be able to travel back to his own childhood and save his mother (Maribel Verdú) from being murdered. Barry knows all about causality thanks to the movie "Back to the Future," a flick that gets namechecked multiple times throughout "The Flash."

What Barry hasn't considered is the way time functions in the DCEU. If he goes back in time, not only does he create an alternate future, but the timeline also skews backward into the past, altering things that had already happened. As such, when Barry does save his mother, he unwittingly altered the Batman (Ben Affleck) that he knew and loved. In the new timeline he created, the Caped Crusader is now played by Michael Keaton, matching his version of the character in Tim Burton's 1989 film, "Batman." Bruce Wayne is now an older man, and was so good at his job, he essentially retired.

Seeing Keaton as Bruce Wayne is, of course, a fantastic piece of nostalgia bait for fans of Burton's films. Not only does Keaton play the role, but he charges back into action in his old Batman suit, the same one he wore in 1989. When he puts it on, Danny Elfman's original score from Burton's film also fills the soundtrack.

The references are myriad besides.