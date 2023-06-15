The Flash Ending Explained: You Can't Always Get What You Want

Major spoilers follow.

For as long as sci-fi has existed as a genre, writers have wrestled with the cautionary tale of what might happen if certain individuals somehow were gifted the power to go back and change the past. Well over a century after H.G. Wells first published "The Time Machine," generally regarded as the story that popularized the very term "time travel" in the first place, we're still creating stories about the dangerous potential of the most human of all emotions: regret. While the past few years alone have seen an influx in time-travel movies like "Looper," "Edge of Tomorrow," and "Tenet," the recent multiverse craze has introduced a new spin on the old concept. Now, "The Flash" joins a crowded field that includes the likes of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and even a major upcoming blockbuster or two.

None, however, feature quite the twists and turns — both in front of and behind the camera — as "The Flash" does. Director Andy Muschietti inherited a profoundly troubled production that, in an alternate universe, would've debuted years ago. Instead, fans have had to wait until today for this long-delayed superhero movie to finally become a reality.

Was the wait worth it? /Film's Ben Pearson reviewed the film and called it, "...a funny, emotional, action-heavy crowd-pleaser that ranks among the best DC movies ever made." Reactions have turned decidedly mixed in the time since the film first premiered to rave reviews out of this year's CinemaCon event, but moviegoers have finally begun to experience the multiverse mayhem on the big screen for themselves. Controversial cameos, a crossover for the ages, a genuine emotional center, and an absolute bonanza of a climax all add up to a once-of-a-kind experience. Let's dig into the ending of "The Flash."