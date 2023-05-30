The Flash Director Says Star Ezra Miller Won't Be Recast In A Possible Sequel
Despite all of the many public troubles Ezra Miller has gone through in recent years, if there is a sequel to this summer's "The Flash," it will still be the same actor suiting up as Barry Allen. This according to director Andy Muschietti, who seems committed to keeping our current Scarlet Speedster in the DC Universe after having worked with Miller on the long-awaited superhero film.
Muschietti recently spoke with the folks at The Playlist and was asked point-blank if Miller would return as the DC superhero in the future. "If [a sequel] happens, yes," the director answered. Miller, who played the role in "Justice League" as well, entered treatment in August of last year after a string of public controversies. These include (but are not limited to) being charged with felony burglary in Vermont and two arrests in Hawaii. Muschietti had this to add:
"I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."
Producer Barbara Muschietti was also very much in Miller's corner, saying, "In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme."
Warner Bros. has a lot riding on the film — and Miller, for that matter — as it not only carries a huge budget north of $200 million, but it is intended to help reset the DC Universe to pave the way for James Gunn and Peter Safran's forthcoming reboot.
Would someone else be better than Ezra?
Since entering treatment last year, Miller has largely managed to stay under the radar and not generate any additional negative headlines. But before seeking treatment, unsubstantiated rumors abounded that Warner Bros. and DC might possibly recast the role — or even scrap the film entirely. Warner Bros. seems to be hoping the public is excited enough to see Michael Keaton return as Batman that Miller's highly-publicized issues will be cast aside. It certainly doesn't hurt that the early reactions to "The Flash" have been largely glowing. It seems the studio has a crowd-pleaser on its hands.
On the other hand, it's not as though recasting the role would be impossible if the powers that be decided they would like to move on from Miller. Marvel famously recast Rhodey in "Iron Man 2," with Don Cheadle taking over for Terrance Howard, and that worked out quite well. Rachel Dawes was also recast going from "Batman Begins" to "The Dark Knight," with Maggie Gyllenhaal taking over for Katie Holmes. Then again, this would be an A-list character and a situation that has garnered a great deal of attention.
In any event, Muschietti seems to have his mind made up, assuming he sticks around to direct a potential sequel — though the casting decision may not be up to him. Gunn and Safran are in charge of DC Studios now, and they seem to be abandoning almost all of the actors from the Zack Snyder era. Maybe the new DCU continuity will allow for a new actor to take over as Barry Allen without much hubbub. The main thing is, Miller may well have a shot at keeping a very bankable job despite everything that happened, for better or worse.
"The Flash" is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.