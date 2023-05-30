The Flash Director Says Star Ezra Miller Won't Be Recast In A Possible Sequel

Despite all of the many public troubles Ezra Miller has gone through in recent years, if there is a sequel to this summer's "The Flash," it will still be the same actor suiting up as Barry Allen. This according to director Andy Muschietti, who seems committed to keeping our current Scarlet Speedster in the DC Universe after having worked with Miller on the long-awaited superhero film.

Muschietti recently spoke with the folks at The Playlist and was asked point-blank if Miller would return as the DC superhero in the future. "If [a sequel] happens, yes," the director answered. Miller, who played the role in "Justice League" as well, entered treatment in August of last year after a string of public controversies. These include (but are not limited to) being charged with felony burglary in Vermont and two arrests in Hawaii. Muschietti had this to add:

"I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

Producer Barbara Muschietti was also very much in Miller's corner, saying, "In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme."

Warner Bros. has a lot riding on the film — and Miller, for that matter — as it not only carries a huge budget north of $200 million, but it is intended to help reset the DC Universe to pave the way for James Gunn and Peter Safran's forthcoming reboot.