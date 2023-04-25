The Flash Director Had His 'Best Actor Experience' With Ezra Miller, Has Hope For Their Mental Health Issues

It is difficult to go over everything that Miller has made headlines for over the past couple of years, but they were charged with felony burglary in Vermont and arrested twice in Hawaii last year — once for disorderly conduct and once for harassment. That's just for starters, but you get the idea. Miller entered treatment in August of last year and, ever since, things have seemed pretty quiet as far as any troubles go.

Be that as it may, the troubles were so bad at one point that it looked like the movie — which as a reported $200 million production budget — was either going to go straight to HBO Max or be scrapped altogether. That's no small thing, so it's pretty incredible to hear the filmmakers speak about their experience working with them on set in such a positive light. Clearly, there is a disconnect between Ezra Miller working and Ezra Miller not working. Then again, it's not as though Muschietti would come out and say anything overtly negative ahead of the release of such a big blockbuster. What's going to be interesting is seeing how Warner Bros. handles the situation with Barry Allen going forward after the movie's run in theaters.

Starring alongside Miller will be newcomer Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ben Affleck as Batman, and also Michael Keaton returning as Batman for the first time since 1992. Thank you, multiverse! Rounding out the ensemble will be Michael Shannon ("Bullet Train"), Ron Livingston ("The Conjuring"), Maribel Verdu ("Elite"), Kiersey Clemons ("Sweetheart"), and Antje Traue ("Man of Steel").

"The Flash" is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.