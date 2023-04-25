The Flash Director Had His 'Best Actor Experience' With Ezra Miller, Has Hope For Their Mental Health Issues
Come what may when the movie actually, finally does hit theaters this summer, "The Flash" is, indeed, getting a release from Warner Bros. This film has been through it for years and years, with Ezra Miller's solo turn as Barry Allen originally pegged to be the first DC Universe entry to hit theaters after "Justice League." That didn't happen and, even after the movie managed to finish filming, troubles emerged, largely surrounding Miller's abundant off-screen antics. But for all of the issues away from the set, the filmmakers apparently had a great time working with the actor.
/Film's own Jenna Busch recently attended a screening of "The Flash," with director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti in attendance. They addressed working with Miller during production and painted a kind picture, describing them as brilliant and funny. Here's what Andy Muschietti had to say about it:
"Ezra is an extraordinary actor. It was one of my best experiences working with an actor ever. They're brilliant. Their contributions are constant, and also, they like to play, and they like to do more takes than I do — which is a lot. On take 24 I'm like, 'I think we're done.' They're like, 'Can we do one more?' They are full of incredible emotions. They bring them to the set every time. They're an incredible comedian also, which is something that I wasn't fully prepared for ... The fact that they were playing two versions of the same character, two versions that are diametrically opposed: the Barry that we all know that is neurotic, anxious, full of hardships, childhood trauma, and whatnot. Coping with all of that. And the Barry that is basically none of that, who is absolutely carefree, and a bit of a goofball, an idiot."
A good experience, a bad situation
It is difficult to go over everything that Miller has made headlines for over the past couple of years, but they were charged with felony burglary in Vermont and arrested twice in Hawaii last year — once for disorderly conduct and once for harassment. That's just for starters, but you get the idea. Miller entered treatment in August of last year and, ever since, things have seemed pretty quiet as far as any troubles go.
Be that as it may, the troubles were so bad at one point that it looked like the movie — which as a reported $200 million production budget — was either going to go straight to HBO Max or be scrapped altogether. That's no small thing, so it's pretty incredible to hear the filmmakers speak about their experience working with them on set in such a positive light. Clearly, there is a disconnect between Ezra Miller working and Ezra Miller not working. Then again, it's not as though Muschietti would come out and say anything overtly negative ahead of the release of such a big blockbuster. What's going to be interesting is seeing how Warner Bros. handles the situation with Barry Allen going forward after the movie's run in theaters.
Starring alongside Miller will be newcomer Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ben Affleck as Batman, and also Michael Keaton returning as Batman for the first time since 1992. Thank you, multiverse! Rounding out the ensemble will be Michael Shannon ("Bullet Train"), Ron Livingston ("The Conjuring"), Maribel Verdu ("Elite"), Kiersey Clemons ("Sweetheart"), and Antje Traue ("Man of Steel").
"The Flash" is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.