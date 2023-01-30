Superhero Bits: James Gunn's DC Universe Will Be A Reboot, The Quantumania World Premiere & More

DC Studios co-head James Gunn has promised that at least some of the new DC Universe slate will be revealed before January's end. Given that we're right at the end of the month, we could be learning more on that front very soon. But what can we expect? Well, according to his frequent collaborator Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, Gunn is headed toward a full reboot. Speaking with Insider, the actor said the following:

"I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that. I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me."

Bautista also explained that yes, they did discuss him playing Bane, but that's just not something that's in the cards for the 54-year-old actor at this point in his career. And so, to a future filled with younger actors they go. Stay tuned for more on that front.