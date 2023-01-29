Jonathan Majors Says There Are 'No Similarities' Between Kang The Conqueror And He Who Remains

Jonathan Majors has incredible range. Making waves for his performance in "The Last Black Man in San Fransico," Majors would dip his toe in various genres — from the horror show "Lovecraft Country" to the Western film "The Harder They Fall" — demonstrating his versatility as an actor. Most recently, /Film's own Chris Evangelista called him "phenomenal" in the Sundance selected "Magazine Dreams." Thankfully, 2023 will be as busy a year for the actor as 2022 was. Majors is attached to two tentpole releases in February and March, respectively, first as the villain in "Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania" and then trading blows with Michael B. Jordan in "Creed III." However, what's most interesting about his upcoming performance in "Quantumania" is that he's played an alternate version of that character before.

In the season finale of "Loki," Majors made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as "He Who Remains," the founder of the TVA and the man supposedly responsible for keeping other variants of himself at bay. While He Who Remains would be killed in the show, that doesn't mean Majors is done in the MCU. Quite the contrary — he's ready to take the spotlight as Kang the Conquerer in "Quantumania." However, don't make the assumption that he'll be playing the character the same way he did in "Loki." Instead, Jonathan Majors will starkly contrast with the comedic Ant-Man as a self-serious and intense version of Kang.