Michael Keaton And Tim Burton Were Immediately In Agreement About Beetlejuice 2

While I personally wouldn't argue that Tim Burton hasn't made a decent film since "Big Fish" all the way back in 2003 (justice for the under-appreciated "Big Eyes!"), I also won't deny his work over the last 20 years has been decidedly underwhelming. Couple that with the difficulty of any comedy sequel recapturing lightning in a bottle and it's hard not to view Burton's long-mooted "Beetlejuice 2" with a mix of skepticism and concern.

If there's any reason to stay hopeful about the film, though, it might be Michael Keaton's return as the titular Ghost With The Most. The last time Burton reunited with his "Beetlejuice" and "Batman" star was on Disney's live-action "Dumbo," a remake that at least had the decency to expand upon and re-imagine its animated predecessor rather than merely retrace its footsteps. There was even a bit of that old impish Burton spirit during the movie's second half, in which it deviated from the animated "Dumbo" completely in order to take pot-shots at the idea of giant corporations swallowing up smaller businesses and robbing them of what made them special in the first place. Remind you of anyone?

"Dumbo" actually proved to be the breaking point for Burton and his longstanding relationship with Disney, after which the filmmaker declared the House of Mouse a "horrible big circus" that he needed to get away from. Burton, as a creative, has even enjoyed a bit of a glow-up since then thanks to his efforts behind the camera on Netflix's zeitgeist-y smash hit "Addams Family" series "Wednesday." Most exciting of all, Keaton has confirmed that "Beetlejuice 2" is bringing the director back to his roots in practical filmmaking.