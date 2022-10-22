Tim Burton Says Disney Is A 'Horrible Big Circus' And He Was Dumbo

"I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there," Burton admitted during the Lumière Festival event. Over the next several decades he made a handful of movies with Disney, including "Alice in Wonderland," the feature-length "Frankenweenie," and the much-loved classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Apparently, though, his reimagining of the 1941 Disney classic about a big-eared circus elephant made him start to think differently about the company. He continued:

"The thing about 'Dumbo,' is that's why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was 'Dumbo,' that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level."

I appreciate that Burton is being so honest about his experiences with a company that — more than perhaps any other brand name — seems to inspire fervent loyalty among many viewers, to the point that any critical comments from filmmakers tend to inspire backlash. For what it's worth, "Dumbo" wasn't particularly well-received upon release. It made money but wasn't a hit with critics, with /Film's Josh Spiegel saying in his review that "there are flashes of intrigue in 'Dumbo,' but also dull, uninspired details and characters."

Burton doesn't go into detail about what exactly made his time on "Dumbo" feel like he was working for the exploitative, money-hungry circus from the film, but the filmmaker hasn't worked with the company since. His next project, Netflix's series "Wednesday," is his first in three years. Burton will direct the Jenna Ortega-led series, which is set to debut on November 23, 2022 on the streamer.