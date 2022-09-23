Wednesday: Release Date, Cast, And More For The Tim Burton Addams Family Series

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

An "Addams Family" project directed by Tim Burton feels like such an obvious thing, the only thing more mysterious and spooky than the Addamses themselves is the fact it hasn't already been made. There was even a point where it seemed doomed to never happen after a planned stop-motion "Addams Family" movie potentially helmed by Burton was canceled in the early 2010s.

Then came the rise of streaming and, before anyone knew it, Burton had signed on to helm Netflix's "Wednesday," a live-action series about the titular Addams daughter famously played by Christina Ricci in the two theatrical "Addams Family" films directed by Barry Sonnenfeld in the 1990s. Could this be a long-awaited return to darkly impertinent form for Burton? To be fair, the filmmaker has shown flickers of his old rebellious attitude in some of his more recent movies (like "Big Eyes" and "Dumbo"). Still, it's been a pretty hot minute since it felt like he had his old spark — when he's not putting his foot in his mouth, anyway.

With that in mind, here's everything we know about "Wednesday" so far.