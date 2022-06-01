Tim Burton's Wednesday Teaser: Thing Is Back And Handsier Than Ever
Everyone's favorite disembodied hand is back and as delightfully ghoulish (and surprisingly articulate) as ever. Tim Burton's riff on the classic story originating from the old "The Addams Family" television series is rapidly approaching. Titled "Wednesday" and fittingly centering on the young daughter of the frightful Addams clan, the live-action Netflix series is bound to lend a quintessentially Burton twist on the familiar family of supernatural misfits. Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, and their handsy, welcome intruder known only as "Thing" make up the core of this lovable group of enduring characters, all of whom have received various reimaginings over the decades and are set for their biggest shakeup yet.
"Wednesday" promises to bring a heady mix of both old and the new, though the newest teaser promoting the upcoming series is sure to press all those nostalgic buttons among fans eager to get their first official look at whatever Tim Burton has up his sleeve. Viewers will have to wait a bit longer, as everybody involved is at least upfront about this latest "marketing ploy" that shows no actual footage from the series. But at least we know when to expect it, with Netflix's self-styled "Geek Week" beginning on June 6, 2022. Still, you can check out the teaser below!
Wednesday teaser
Enjoy this marketing ploy. pic.twitter.com/RBgB7TrV6K— Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 1, 2022
"Enjoy this marketing ploy," the official "Wednesday" social media account on Twitter cheekily captioned their new teaser for the series. Featuring nothing but the disturbingly sentient hand known as Thing walking viewers through frenzied warnings about "a grave terror" approaching who we know to be Wednesday Addams herself, the teaser boasts all the same hand-related hijinks that fans will remember from the original show.
Tim Burton's "Wednesday" has previously been described as a sort of sleuthing show with a central murder-mystery that Wednesday will have to solve. The 8-episode series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán have been cast as her parents Morticia and Gomez, respectively. The rest of the ensemble includes Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa. Burton, of course, will direct the series alongside Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall, with Al Gough and Miles Millar serving as showrunners.
Expect the series to premiere on Netflix later this year.
Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season One will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.