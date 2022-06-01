Tim Burton's Wednesday Teaser: Thing Is Back And Handsier Than Ever

Everyone's favorite disembodied hand is back and as delightfully ghoulish (and surprisingly articulate) as ever. Tim Burton's riff on the classic story originating from the old "The Addams Family" television series is rapidly approaching. Titled "Wednesday" and fittingly centering on the young daughter of the frightful Addams clan, the live-action Netflix series is bound to lend a quintessentially Burton twist on the familiar family of supernatural misfits. Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, and their handsy, welcome intruder known only as "Thing" make up the core of this lovable group of enduring characters, all of whom have received various reimaginings over the decades and are set for their biggest shakeup yet.

"Wednesday" promises to bring a heady mix of both old and the new, though the newest teaser promoting the upcoming series is sure to press all those nostalgic buttons among fans eager to get their first official look at whatever Tim Burton has up his sleeve. Viewers will have to wait a bit longer, as everybody involved is at least upfront about this latest "marketing ploy" that shows no actual footage from the series. But at least we know when to expect it, with Netflix's self-styled "Geek Week" beginning on June 6, 2022. Still, you can check out the teaser below!