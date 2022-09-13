The School For Good And Evil Trailer: Princesses And Witches End Up In The Wrong Class

Earlier this year, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming film "The School for Good and Evil" during their Geeked Week event. Now we have the full trailer for director Paul Feig's ("Bridesmaids," 2016's "Ghostbusters") adaptation of the popular young adult fantasy novels from author Soman Chainani. The film is based on the first book in the series. It's the story of two teenage girls living in a fairytale world, figuring out their paths in life. Of course, when you're working to be a hero or a villain, you will need some training.

There is a school in this world split into two halves. One teaches you how to work for the side of the good, and the other one instructs you on how to be evil. The two young women are Sophie, who appears to be a candidate for the light side of things, and Agatha, who seems destined for the darker classes. Their invitations get swapped, and they end up on the opposite side, learning things they might not have if someone had only judged them by appearances.

One teacher on the side of good is Professor Dovey, played by Kerry Washington ("Scandal"), with Lady Lesso, played by Charlize Theron ("Mad Max: Fury Road"), heading up the darker side of the institution.