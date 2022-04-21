The Simpsons Casts Kerry Washington As Bart's New Teacher, Replacing Mrs. Krabappel

Bart Simpson may never actually age throughout the entire 30-plus season run of "The Simpsons" (and counting!), but that doesn't mean he or the show overall are immune to change. In one of the more significant additions to the incredibly long-running animated comedy series, the creators have finally found a permanent replacement for the beloved supporting character, Mrs. Krabappel. Sadly, the voice actor behind the domineering schoolteacher and bane of Bart's existence, Marcia Wallace, passed away in 2013 and the creative team decided to retire the character outright (after a fond farewell during season 25).

Now, today brings the news (via Entertainment Weekly) that the search for her successor is now over after a run of various guest stars over the past few seasons. Actor Kerry Washington ("Scandal," "Django Unchained," "Little Fires Everywhere") has been officially brought on board to voice a new character on "The Simpsons" named Rayshelle Peyton, described as "Bart's very thoughtful, highly capable, and rather unfiltered fourth-grade teacher." EW includes a brief clip introducing the new teacher to her students, with Bart making a somewhat less-than-impressive first impression. It's immediately clear that Ms. Peyton will bring a whole new dynamic to this new character, providing fresh storytelling potential that should help liven up Bart's school life.

In an interesting wrinkle, Bart apparently has a faint glimmer of recognition for this new teacher, which results in "complicated feelings," according to co-executive producer Carolyn Omine. As Washington further describes to EW:

"She's a great teacher. But like all the best teachers, she knows that her students have just as much to teach her as she has to teach them. And teaching Bart is a job filled with growth opportunities."