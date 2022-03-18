Minx Producer Paul Feig Wants You To Trust Him As Captain Of The Ship [Interview]

You look dapper as always.

Thank you.

You, Christopher Nolan, and Sam Raimi are some of the few major studio directors who wear suits on the job. What do you feel it projects when you're on the set?

I always say I'm the captain of the ship. I'm lucky enough to have been given the captain's position on something. I know if I ever get on a ship and the captain is wearing sweatpants, I'm going to get off the ship. My father owned an Army surplus store, and every day of his life he was in a suit and tie, in the back warehouse and moving boxes around and all that. To me, it's always been, when you're in charge, you wear a suit. But I also look terrible in casual clothes, too. There's a little bit of ego going on there, too.

It's also just good style.

I'm a big believer in the clothes you wear are the calling card to the world. Whether you like it or not, people make a decision about you when they see you within seven seconds. It's either you go, "Here's how I want to present myself," or you go, "I'm going to work really hard to convince them I'm not what they see," but, why not make it easy from the get go? I guess apparently I'm saying I'm a banker or something. I don't quite know why I've adopted this, but it's all I got.

Captain of the ship. I can see that.

Thank you so much. As long as I don't run the ship aground, then....

I would trust you if I got on the ship.

I will go around those icebergs.

With "Minx," it's another feel-good show you've worked on that shows some points of view we don't always see. Like "Freaks and Geeks," do you seek out comedies that could make some audiences feel less alone?

I appreciate that, because that is — one of the goals in our company is to make sure everything is ultimately good natured. That it's super fun and you learn from it and you feel something from it, but that it's good natured. It doesn't end like, "The world sucks and people are terrible." I have no interest in putting that message out into the world. I always say I want things that I do to ultimately feel like a party, a little bit, which sounds kind of trite, but just that you have fun, even if it gets dark.

You're like, "Oh my God," you're scared, or it gets really weird, at the end of the day, you're like, "Oh, that was fun. The music's fun. And it's nice to look at." Got our costumes and our sets and everything and just this beautiful cast that we have. It's everything that I always wanted to do, which is what I tried to do with "Freaks and Geeks" all those years ago. Then when Ellen Rapoport brought us this one, I was like, "Oh, this is the next manifestation of that world, in a much more adult way."

And still comforting in some ways. Have you found, especially after lockdown and the last few years, studios seeking more comedies to make?

I'm on the fence right now about whether they're actively looking for it, but I think they're starting to get the message that we need more of it. Because I think we've gone through, in the past five years, to be quite honest — even six years now — a period where I think people were more kind of ready for a fight. I think for some reason comedy felt too frivolous for them for a while. I don't like that it did, but that's what I was picking up on. People get kind of hostile about a comedy trailer. Like, "Oh, what are they trying to pull over on us? We want fighting." That's why a lot of "Game of Thrones," all those kinds of things, there's lots of conflict in them.

Escapism can be important, too. During lockdown, some good laughs meant a lot.

I do feel, and I felt it coming up and maybe the pandemic really helped kick it back off, we're just like, "Oh, can we just please have a good time again? Everything's so heavy now." As a comedy guy, I'm just like, "Oh, please, bring it back." Because all of us in comedy, we're just trying to give you a good time. Trying to make you happy and make you feel less alone. I love what you said earlier about the show making you not feel lonely, because I was an only child, to me the TV was my friend, and I loved shows that had a laugh track, which everybody is like, "Oh." But I used to love it. It meant that I was not alone.

I remember that when "The Jetsons" had a laugh track and I used to watch it every day after school and then one day, for some reason, Hanna-Barbera stripped all the laugh tracks out of it. I was sitting at home and it came on and it wasn't getting laughs. I was like, "Wait, what happened? Are the jokes bombing? Where'd the audience go?" It always struck me, like, "Let's make it fun, so you're going somewhere with a group of friends that you like to hang out with every week."

Do you think laugh tracks just come down to execution? "The IT Crowd" does it well, for example.

Oh my God. Totally. I think British comedy is great at it. Also, because I know that generally they tend to have a real audience there, but if not, I know that they'll steal from another show that had an audience and it's just explosive. It's fun. Chuck Lorre is really good at that, getting the crowd. It sounds like the crowd is there and it's fun and let's enjoy things with other people. I just can't wait until we can go back to the theaters and sit with people.