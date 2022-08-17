Wednesday Trailer: Tim Burton Brings Back The Addams Family

Snap, snap. Fans everywhere of horror and dysfunctional family dynamics have been looking forward to what director Tim Burton will unleash with "Wednesday," the upcoming Netflix series that puts a slightly more grown-up Wednesday Addams, portrayed by the rapidly ascending scream queen Jenna Ortega, at the center of this brand-new telling of a very familiar and beloved story. In a notable departure from the classic long-running series "The Addams Family," this fresh retelling of the off-putting goth family is set in and around the grounds of Nevermore Academy, a school for, ah, gifted children with supernatural abilities ... and an attitude to match.

Our previous looks at "Wednesday" have mostly just set the tone of what fans can expect, painting a very broad picture with all the nostalgic trappings that include Wednesday's pigtails, Morticia and Gomez's lovable and unmistakable chemistry, and, of course, the disembodied hand know formally as Thing T. Thing. But finally, with the series set to debut this upcoming fall, Netflix has released a new, full-length trailer giving us our best look yet at everything "Wednesday" has to offer. Check it out below!