Wednesday Trailer: Tim Burton Brings Back The Addams Family
Snap, snap. Fans everywhere of horror and dysfunctional family dynamics have been looking forward to what director Tim Burton will unleash with "Wednesday," the upcoming Netflix series that puts a slightly more grown-up Wednesday Addams, portrayed by the rapidly ascending scream queen Jenna Ortega, at the center of this brand-new telling of a very familiar and beloved story. In a notable departure from the classic long-running series "The Addams Family," this fresh retelling of the off-putting goth family is set in and around the grounds of Nevermore Academy, a school for, ah, gifted children with supernatural abilities ... and an attitude to match.
Our previous looks at "Wednesday" have mostly just set the tone of what fans can expect, painting a very broad picture with all the nostalgic trappings that include Wednesday's pigtails, Morticia and Gomez's lovable and unmistakable chemistry, and, of course, the disembodied hand know formally as Thing T. Thing. But finally, with the series set to debut this upcoming fall, Netflix has released a new, full-length trailer giving us our best look yet at everything "Wednesday" has to offer. Check it out below!
Watch the Wednesday trailer
Mystery, mayhem, and murder. If there's anything that could help the youngest member of the Addams clan feel right at home in extraordinarily strange surroundings, it's the promise of those three chaotic events.
"Wednesday" comes from director and executive producer Tim Burton, with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar ("Smallville") serving as showrunners and executive producers of the exciting new series. As befitting the cultural legacy of these iconic characters, the star-studded and perfectly cast ensemble is led by Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as her husband Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane asSheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, and Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott. Oh, and we'd be remiss to leave out that original Wednesday star Christina Ricci is also set to appear in the mysterious role of Marilyn Thornhill.
Fans can expect the "twisted new series" to debut on Netflix in the fall of 2022.
The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.