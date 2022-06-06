Wednesday Teaser: She's Creepy And She's Kooky, And She's Solving Mysteries

This is what horror fans have been patiently waiting for: The trailer for Tim Burton's horror-comedy series, "Wednesday," has finally dropped!

Wednesday Addams is an integral part of "The Addams Family," best known for her blunt quips and no-nonsense attitude. With a penchant for all things delightfully odd and weird, Wednesday takes interest in all things ghoulish, which might be a key aspect of her personality in the upcoming comedy horror series. Burton is a master of gothic horror, and his rendition of the Addams', especially a now-grown-up Wednesday, will definitely be worth checking out.

The much-anticipated Netflix series will be taking a closer look at Wednesday's teenage years, and her time at Nevermore Academy, a magical school that will help hone her abilities. This reimagined tale is perfect for the Tim Burton treatment, as the director specializes in tales that skirt the line between the gothic and the comedic.

So, stop your dilly-dallying, and check out the trailer for "Wednesday" below.