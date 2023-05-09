Everything We Know About Beetlejuice 2, Starring Michael Keaton And Jenna Ortega

After many, many (many) years and failed attempts, "Beetlejuice 2" is finally, actually happening at Warner Bros. Dating way back to the early '90s when Warner Bros. was considering making a sequel titled "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian," this project has been kicking around off and on for more than two decades. But now, in the age of reboots, requels, legacy sequels, and peak nostalgia, it seems everything has fallen into place.

The studio initially confirmed during CinemaCon 2023 that the film was finally getting made by revealing a logo for the sequel during its presentation. At the time, they didn't have much to say about it, but it announced to the world that the time has come for Tim Burton's '80s classic to make a comeback. Now, with a release date set, cast locked in, and director on board, it's showtime. So, here's everything we know about the sequel so far.