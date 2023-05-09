Everything We Know About Beetlejuice 2, Starring Michael Keaton And Jenna Ortega
After many, many (many) years and failed attempts, "Beetlejuice 2" is finally, actually happening at Warner Bros. Dating way back to the early '90s when Warner Bros. was considering making a sequel titled "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian," this project has been kicking around off and on for more than two decades. But now, in the age of reboots, requels, legacy sequels, and peak nostalgia, it seems everything has fallen into place.
The studio initially confirmed during CinemaCon 2023 that the film was finally getting made by revealing a logo for the sequel during its presentation. At the time, they didn't have much to say about it, but it announced to the world that the time has come for Tim Burton's '80s classic to make a comeback. Now, with a release date set, cast locked in, and director on board, it's showtime. So, here's everything we know about the sequel so far.
When is Beetlejuice 2 hitting theaters?
According to Variety, Warner Bros. has scheduled "Beetlejuice 2" to release in theaters on September 6, 2024. It will debut exclusively in theaters, as is going to be the case for pretty much every WB release from here on out, as CEO David Zaslav has made it very clear that he's not a fan of direct-to-streaming movies. The film will eventually make its way to the Max streaming service (formerly HBO Max), but the expectation is that would be several weeks — if not months — after its run in theaters concludes.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Tim Burton will also be returning to direct the sequel. Burton was at the helm of the original 1988 horror/comedy. The film was not only a hit in its day but has proven to be an enduring classic that has inspired everything from an animated series to a Broadway stage show. Mike Vukadinovich ("Kidding") penned the screenplay, with Brad Pitt's company Plan B producing.
Who is in the Beetlejuice 2 cast?
Most crucially, Michael Keaton will be returning to reprise his iconic role as Beetlejuice in the sequel. The Oscar-winner has been revisiting other roles from his past as of late — most notably Batman, another journey that started with Burton in the '80s. As of this writing, there is no word yet on whether or not any other original cast members will return, but it seems likely we'll see more familiar faces since this is a proper sequel and not a reboot.
Jenna Ortega, who worked with Burton on Netflix's "Wednesday," is also set to star in the sequel. She will be playing the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz. Ryder's participation has yet to be confirmed, but it seems likely. Justin Theroux ("The Leftovers") is also joining the cast as a newcomer.
We'll update this post as more information becomes available, so be sure and check back here in the future!