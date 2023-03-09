Jenna Ortega In Talks To Star In Beetlejuice 2

It appears Jenna Ortega is very much happy to stay in the Tim Burton business. The "Wednesday" star recently ruffled a few feathers on social media when she admitted to doing some impromptu rewrites with her character's dialogue on the set of the hit Netflix series, but while things may not have always gone smoothly during the production of "Wednesday," a new report indicates that Ortega might soon be reteaming with Burton on another big project: "Beetlejuice 2."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which cites multiple unnamed sources, Ortega is looking to join "Beetlejuice 2" as the daughter of Lydia, Winona Ryder's character in the original "Beetlejuice" movie. The same sources indicate that Burton, who directed the 1988 film, will be back to direct alongside returning "Beetlejuice" star Michael Keaton. Production on "Beetlejuice 2" could reportedly start in London as early as May or June, but budget talks are ongoing.

Burton directed the first four episodes of "Wednesday," so he and Ortega have already worked together recently. While promoting the series for Netflix (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet), Ortega said, "Tim is such an iconic director. I used to have consistent dreams about 'Beetlejuice' when I was younger." If the deal for "Beetlejuice 2" goes through, then it sounds like those dreams will become a reality.