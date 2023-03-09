Jenna Ortega In Talks To Star In Beetlejuice 2
It appears Jenna Ortega is very much happy to stay in the Tim Burton business. The "Wednesday" star recently ruffled a few feathers on social media when she admitted to doing some impromptu rewrites with her character's dialogue on the set of the hit Netflix series, but while things may not have always gone smoothly during the production of "Wednesday," a new report indicates that Ortega might soon be reteaming with Burton on another big project: "Beetlejuice 2."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, which cites multiple unnamed sources, Ortega is looking to join "Beetlejuice 2" as the daughter of Lydia, Winona Ryder's character in the original "Beetlejuice" movie. The same sources indicate that Burton, who directed the 1988 film, will be back to direct alongside returning "Beetlejuice" star Michael Keaton. Production on "Beetlejuice 2" could reportedly start in London as early as May or June, but budget talks are ongoing.
Burton directed the first four episodes of "Wednesday," so he and Ortega have already worked together recently. While promoting the series for Netflix (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet), Ortega said, "Tim is such an iconic director. I used to have consistent dreams about 'Beetlejuice' when I was younger." If the deal for "Beetlejuice 2" goes through, then it sounds like those dreams will become a reality.
From Ghostface to 'the ghost with the most'
"Beetlejuice 2" is one of those sequels that has been stuck in development hell for years, so it's probably best not to get our hopes up too much until it's officially entered production. At one time, co-writer Seth Grahame-Smith ("Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter") said they were gunning for a production start date by the end of 2015. By 2016, things weren't looking so good, and Michael Keaton said the sequel probably wasn't going to happen. However, last year, "Beetlejuice 2" entered a new stage of early development at Plan B Entertainment, and the involvement of a popular young star like Jenna Ortega now could be just the thing this sequel needs to finally make it happen.
The original "Beetlejuice" hit theaters in 1988, introducing moviegoers to the Maitlands, Adam and Barbara (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), two recently deceased homeowners who employ Keaton's titular "bio-exorcist" to frighten off the living people who now inhabit their house. Keaton and Tim Burton would go on to make "Batman" together the following year, re-teaming for the sequel "Batman Returns" in 1992 and Disney's live-action "Dumbo" remake in 2019.
For her part, Ortega's star has been on the rise with her role in recent horror films like "X" and "Scream," the latter of which put her as part of the new generation of characters to be terrorized by Ghostface. She's set to return this weekend in the sequel "Scream VI," and with any luck, we'll see her facing off with Keaton's self-described "ghost with the most" in "Beetlejuice 2," maybe in time for the film's 35th anniversary next year.
We'll keep you posted on "Beetlejuice 2" news as more develops.