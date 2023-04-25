Warner Bros. Gets Serious About Beetlejuice 2, Confirms Conjuring 4 Title [CinemaCon 2023]

CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas and while Sony kicked things off with a big presentation last night, it's Warner Bros. stepping up to the bat today. The studio is not messing around in making sure theater owners of the world know they have a lot coming down the pipeline, including two entries in beloved franchises. For one, the studio has indeed confirmed that "Beetlejuice 2" is in development and will seemingly, finally happen after nearly 35 years. Meanwhile, "The Conjuring 4" has been given a title that may be telling of where that series is headed.

During a sizzle reel that played to open up WB's panel, a title card for "Beetlejuice 2" was shown. No further information was revealed right away, but if they bothered to include that in the presentation right up front, it's clear that this project is finally headed in the right direction (for those who want to see a sequel, anyway). For what it's worth, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made it clear that the company is going to lean into franchises in the future, and this is a sequel that has been stuck in development hell for ages.

We've also heard rumblings of this coming together behind the scenes, with "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega said to be in talks to star. Will Tim Burton return to direct? Will Michael Keaton return as the title character? These questions may well have answers very, very soon. But for now, we wait.