New Conjuring TV Series Will Expand The Warren Universe On Max Streaming Service

With the new announcement that HBO Max has simply been renamed Max, another bombshell just dropped for horror fans during today's WB Discovery panel. "The Conjuring" universe is continuing to expand with its first foray into television. While not much was said about what direction the new paranormal horror series could go in, the show is in active development with Peter Safran and James Wan on board as producers. The new series does plan to "continue the story established in the feature films."

Currently, there are seven films within "The Conjuring" universe that have grossed over two billion at the global box office, so it's not surprising at all that a series is in the works to further explore the frightening investigations of the Warrens. While nothing was mentioned about the upcoming "IT" prequel series, "Welcome to Derry," it seems like Max is more than willing to double down on the horror genre, which should be a delight for fans of both of these massive franchises.

There are so many options for where a TV series based on "The Conjuring" could go, with each season potentially focusing on one case at a time, but that's entirely speculative at this point. The real excitement is just knowing that this world is finally going to be fleshed out even more.