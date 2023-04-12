New Conjuring TV Series Will Expand The Warren Universe On Max Streaming Service
With the new announcement that HBO Max has simply been renamed Max, another bombshell just dropped for horror fans during today's WB Discovery panel. "The Conjuring" universe is continuing to expand with its first foray into television. While not much was said about what direction the new paranormal horror series could go in, the show is in active development with Peter Safran and James Wan on board as producers. The new series does plan to "continue the story established in the feature films."
Currently, there are seven films within "The Conjuring" universe that have grossed over two billion at the global box office, so it's not surprising at all that a series is in the works to further explore the frightening investigations of the Warrens. While nothing was mentioned about the upcoming "IT" prequel series, "Welcome to Derry," it seems like Max is more than willing to double down on the horror genre, which should be a delight for fans of both of these massive franchises.
There are so many options for where a TV series based on "The Conjuring" could go, with each season potentially focusing on one case at a time, but that's entirely speculative at this point. The real excitement is just knowing that this world is finally going to be fleshed out even more.
What we'd want to see in a new TV series
So, where would we want to see a new series set in "The Conjuring" universe go? Aside from the Warrens themselves, the most famous character in the franchise has to be the haunted doll Annabelle, a real-life relic that's already been at the center of two hit films, "Annabelle: Creation" and "Annabelle Comes Home." It could make sense for the series to feature Annabelle at some point, and she could be a good springboard to explore the cabinet of curiosities that the Warren family has locked away in their home. While it's unlikely that "The Conjuring" series would take the form of an anthology show, it would be fascinating to explore all of the strange items they've collected over the years.
There are also plenty of paranormal cases that have yet to be explored in the feature films. James Wan's original film is based on the supposed true story of the Perron family and the traumatic haunting they experienced in 1970s Rhode Island. "The Conjuring 2" deals with the Enfield poltergeist that reportedly took place in the UK between the years 1977 and 1979. The Satanic Panic era trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson is the focus of "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."
One case that hasn't been explored yet that would be perfect for the first season of a TV series is the Smurl haunting that was said to go on for years from 1974 to 1987. If the story from the previous films is continuing, a haunting set further into the 1980s could make sense. For now, fans will have to wait until "The Nun 2" hits theaters on September 8th to find where the story goes next.