James Wan Suggests The Conjuring 4 Might Wrap Up The Franchise

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? Well, most of the Gen Z Ghostbusters aren't old enough to have a driver's license just yet, so Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) will have to do in a pinch. The married paranormal investigators have been bustin' demons for a full 10 years as of 2023 (what even is time?), but may yet hang up their crosses after the currently developing "The Conjuring 4."

After teaming up with Leigh Whannell to create "Saw" and "Insidious," James Wan helped restore the haunted house horror sub-genre to its creaky and moaning glory with "The Conjuring." Much to everyone's surprise, the 2013 thriller wound up birthing one of the most lucrative shared universes not to involve superpowers (assuming Lorraine's clairvoyant abilities and Ed's uncanny Elvis impersonation don't count). Along with spinoffs centered on supernaturally possessed dolls, vengeful Latin-American spirits, and demons who get their fashion sense from Deborah Kerr, the franchise currently includes a pair of direct sequels inspired (in the loosest possible meaning of the word, natch) by some of the more infamous cases associated with the real-life Ed and Lorraine, like the Enfield poltergeist and the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, aka the "Devil Made Me Do It" case.

Even after tackling the likes of the Amityville murders and the haunting of the Perron family farmhouse (on top of everything else), there are plenty of other incidents from the Warrens' case files that the mainline "Conjuring" films could dramatize. At the same time, the property is getting noticeably long in the tooth, so it's perhaps no surprise that Wan is hinting "The Conjuring 4" might serve as the Warrens' final outing on the silver screen.