M3GAN Trailer: Sugar And Spice And A Dancing Killer Robot

Every once in a while, a totally gonzo movie comes along that helps audiences remember the weird and wild joys possible in cinema. The 2021 film "Malignant" did just that, with a totally bonkers third act that took everyone by surprise. Now, from the writer of "Malignant" and the director of one of the best independent horror-comedies ever, "Housebound," comes "M3GAN," about a doll-like robot created for the express purpose of protecting its primary user — in this case, a little girl named Cady (Violet McGraw). The first trailer showed off a bit of the film's wacky tone, and now there's a second trailer to dive even deeper into this devilishly fun story about a little girl and her killer doll (who happens to look eerily like Elizabeth Olsen).

The second trailer shows off even more of James Wan, Akela Cooper, and Gerard Johnstone's wild tale, promising that "M3GAN" is going to be an absolute blast. It might not end up being the scariest thing you see in the next year, but it's almost guaranteed to be one of the most fun.