The Creative Talent Behind M3GAN Is A Horror Dream Team

Though we don't have Wan behind the camera this time around on "M3GAN," we do have him in the producer's chair — and that's a great place to have him. That means he is the one making things happen behind the scenes, including all of the major components to the "M3GAN" story that can't be overlooked. For example, making sure all of the necessaries for the design of the doll — who seems to be a person in some kind of make-up or prosthetics — is one of his jobs, as producers tend to be the ones handling the business of getting the film on its own two feet, including hiring that one incredible make-up and prosthetics team you know could make M3gan look perfectly creepy, for example. He's helping make those creative-business hybrid calls in order to make sure the film is as close to Cooper and Johnstone's vision as humanly possible. And with a man who loves and as dedicated as much of his life to horror as Wan has, it feels like the muscle behind the camera is well taken care of.

"Malignant" came as a surprise to many, if not all, of its viewers when it hit theaters, and because of that, there's a lot of trust in Wan and what he can — and frankly, has always been able to — bring us. That subsequently means he has big shoes to fill, too. But something tells me he will deliver as strongly as he did with "Malignant" on a somewhat more invisible scale, the only difference is that now, we're all watching and waiting, knowing there are great (and weird) things to come.

"M3GAN" will premiere in theaters on January 13, 2023.