Megan Footage Reaction: Allison Williams Battles A Creepy Doll [CinemaCon 2022]

Allison Williams came out on stage to help introduce "M3GAN" and, per her account, she's a robot who starts out friendly but then, as with any good horror movie, things go wrong. As for the footage, it kicks off with Williams' character and her niece living together. We come to learn that the niece's parents died, leaving Williams to take care of this little girl. Then the interesting wrinkle is thrown into the mix as we learn that Williams' character has designed a little robot called Megan, whose goal is to protect her young niece named Katie from harm. What could possibly go wrong?

The doll is unsettling, looking a bit like an Olsen twin with a deranged twist. The young Katie and this doll seem to be getting along well in a montage of footage, building emotional connections with one another. "She's the happiest she's been since her parents died," we hear. Things get a little interesting, though, when a bully in the woods attacks Katie. Doing her job, Megan gets down on all fours and chases the kid out into the street, where it appears as though he gets hit by a car. Whoops.

"I won't let anything harm you," the robot tells Katie.

Naturally, Williams wants to shut Megan down but that probably isn't going to work out. Megan is seen dancing and flipping through an office hallway, resisting the notion of a shutdown. She grabs a nailgun that she promptly shoots through someone's hand. "Don't worry Katie, I won't let anything harm you ever again," Megan says ominously to cap off the footage.

"M3GAN" is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on January 13, 2023 through Universal Pictures.