M3GAN: Release Date, Cast, And More

Good news! Since we were all so obnoxiously loud about how much we loved seeing a sentient version of the cursed "Twilight" Renesmee baby robot doing aerial flips down a hallway in the trailer for Universal, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster's "M3GAN," the film is coming out even earlier than anticipated.

Blumhouse has a consistently solid track record for their horror releases, with both legacy projects like the extremely polarizing "Halloween Ends" and originals like "The Black Phone." The upcoming "M3GAN" is a new original film for the house that Blum built, and if it's as profitable as the constant trending Tweets would lead us to believe it'll be, the company may be looking at a new franchise to join "Paranormal Activity," "The Purge," and "Insidious."

While we anxiously await the film's release next year, here's all that you need to know about "M3GAN," and more.