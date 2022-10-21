The Conjuring 4 Is Coming To Haunt The Warrens All Over Again

Zoinks! It looks like the Conjuring-verse is rearing back into action, because The Hollywood Reporter revealed that "The Conjuring 4" is officially in the works over at New Line Cinema. It will be written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the last two entries in the mainline series as well as the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost City." Needless to say, he's helped guide the "Conjuring" franchise to the comfortably profitable series it's become since 2013.

The exact plot for this new installment is being kept under wraps, but we can safely assume that it will follow the franchise formula fans have come to expect. A lot can be said about the real-life duo of alleged paranormal investigators, but we can't help but be pulled into the wacky hijinks of this franchise's versions of Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Wilson (Vera Farmiga). Sure, the entire franchise might not always be of the best quality, but the majority of them are at least fun, and if Johnson-McGoldrick is back to pen the script, we can certainly expect more of that.