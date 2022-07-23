There's A Blink And You'll Miss It Horror Easter Egg In The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer

After months of teasing and speculation, the first trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has finally been released. It premiered at the Warner Brothers panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and definitely gave us more than enough juicy details on what to expect from the Shazam Family this time around.

However, eagle-eyed viewers might have seen something pretty peculiar in the trailer, and it isn't just the fact that Rachel Zegler's mysterious character might not be from this Earth, given her lack of knowledge of Comic-Con. A brief scene is shown in the trailer that appears to be set in a therapist's office. Sure, your eye might immediately focus on the numerous Wonder Woman plushies, but there is one other doll in the office that horror fans might immediately recognize.

Yes, Annabelle has made another appearance in the DC Extended Universe, at least in her regular doll form. It's unclear whether this Annabelle is as haunted and deadly as she's been in her "Conjuring" spinoff franchise. However, she isn't just there for Warner Bros. brand recognition, as this Easter Egg is actually a reference to one of "Shazam!" director David F. Sandberg's earlier films.