Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg Is Making Another Horror Movie

We may have some details about who is involved in making "Below" happen, but unfortunately, plot and casting info is incredibly scarce and Deadline simply describes the film as being a "genre thriller." That makes me hope we'll get something around the spook levels of "Silence of The Lambs," which is arguably the ultimate horror thriller, although if you have a better example find me and tell me. And by "find me and tell me," I mean think about it very hard in my direction.

Anyway, if we can prognosticate about what "Below" will feel like (since we don't know what it will be about), I'm confident submitting my ballot for "fun and widely palatable." Their previous films together like "Lights Out," which was born out of a truly spine-tingling short and grew into a fun if uneven movie, and "Annabelle: Creation," which is the second best and also the creepiest movie in the "Annabelle" sub-franchise (I'm sorry, but "Annabelle Comes Home" is the best one), are easy to love. They're fun flicks you can watch with any horror-curious friend and have a hell of a time eating popcorn and screaming at every jump scare. They're not necessarily breaking any boundaries or presenting anything truly challenging, although "Light's Out" includes some pretty heavy themes, but that's absolutely fine. Sometimes you want to feel a little scared and a lot entertained, and Sandberg and Wan can get you there ... whenever this class reunion finale makes it way into your Netflix homepage.