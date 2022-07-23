Shazam!: Fury Of The Gods Trailer: The Family That Stays Together, Fights Together
Holey moley! David F. Sandberg returns in the director's chair for "Shazam!: Fury of the Gods," the second in his series for Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe about Billy Batson (Asher Angel), the teenage foster kid who magically transforms into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) with a quick name drop. If we're being honest, most people didn't anticipate "Shazam!" being a success, debuting the same year as "Avengers: Endgame" and "Joker." Fortunately, Sandberg was able to create something special and delivered a superhero movie that felt completely unique compared to its contemporaries. Now, the crew is back, and things are getting bigger and wilder than ever.
"Shazam!: Fury of the Gods" stars Angel, Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D.J. Cotrona, Marta Milans and "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler, in addition to Dame Helen Mirren because apparently God is real and wants us to be happy. Some exclusive first-look footage was made available last spring during CinemaCon, but we were only able to provide written descriptions and provide observed audience feedback. Fortunately, now that San Diego Comic-Con is back, we've finally got our first look at the official trailer for "Shazam!: Fury of the Gods." Good news, Levi is still the charismatic hero we know and love, and now he's got a lot more superbuds to join him.
Shazam!: Fury of the Gods trailer
Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are our big baddies this time around, but with Billy Batson's entire family now able to become superheroes as well, Shazam has one heck of a supercrew to help him save the world. During CinemaCon, Levi said it was "super dreamy" to get the band back together, and Helen Mirren lovingly called her co-stars "absolute children." If you've ever seen Mirren in Kevin Williamson's "Teaching Mrs. Tingle," you know this is the ultimate compliment. The first film had a lot of "Big" inspired moments of Billy's juggling of his teenage life as well as his adult superhero abilities, but with his family playing a bigger role in the sequel, "Shazam!: Fury of the Gods" won't be short on heart.
But if you're worried about this becoming a sappy story about love, family, and friendship, never fear, because we've also got the fabric of realms being ripped at the seams. There's chaos! There's carnage! There's evil villainy! There are snappy one-liners! Yep, we've got ourselves a "Shazam!" movie all right.
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" hits theaters on December 21, 2022.