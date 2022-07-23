Shazam!: Fury Of The Gods Trailer: The Family That Stays Together, Fights Together

Holey moley! David F. Sandberg returns in the director's chair for "Shazam!: Fury of the Gods," the second in his series for Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe about Billy Batson (Asher Angel), the teenage foster kid who magically transforms into the superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) with a quick name drop. If we're being honest, most people didn't anticipate "Shazam!" being a success, debuting the same year as "Avengers: Endgame" and "Joker." Fortunately, Sandberg was able to create something special and delivered a superhero movie that felt completely unique compared to its contemporaries. Now, the crew is back, and things are getting bigger and wilder than ever.

"Shazam!: Fury of the Gods" stars Angel, Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, D.J. Cotrona, Marta Milans and "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler, in addition to Dame Helen Mirren because apparently God is real and wants us to be happy. Some exclusive first-look footage was made available last spring during CinemaCon, but we were only able to provide written descriptions and provide observed audience feedback. Fortunately, now that San Diego Comic-Con is back, we've finally got our first look at the official trailer for "Shazam!: Fury of the Gods." Good news, Levi is still the charismatic hero we know and love, and now he's got a lot more superbuds to join him.