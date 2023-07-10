Danny Elfman Wrote Two Entire Beetlejuice Scores, Including One We Never Heard

Danny Elfman is one of the most prolific composers in cinema history. More to the point, the man tends to touch things that turn into gold. Heck, most composers would consider themselves beyond lucky just to have the "Simpsons" theme song to their credit. And that's just one of many, many things that Elfman was responsible for that will outlive all of us. Next to that, he's also got his many collaborations with director Tim Burton. Their work is synonymous with one another's dating all the way back to the '80s with some of their earliest hits, such as the much beloved "Beetlejuice." It turns out Elfman did a lot of extra work on that movie, in particular. So much so that there's an entirely different soundtrack that we've never heard.

In a recent interview with GQ, Burton was breaking down his career's worth of collaborations with Burton. While talking about the legendary score for "Beetlejuice," Elfman revealed that he originally composed quite a bit of music purely based on the script for the 1988 film. Ultimately, none of that music actually worked once he found out what Burton had cooked up on set: