Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Cartoon Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today

Tim Burton's 1988 classic "Beetlejuice" is a delightful supernatural comedy about a lovable and recently-deceased couple trying (and constantly failing) to scare a very much living family of off-putting city folks from their home — all before the titular bio-exorcist comes in to wreak havoc. Now, after what seems like a lifetime of waiting, Tim Burton is back with a sequel that has become much personal to him in recent years.

That sequel, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" seems to grab inspiration from another, oft-forgotten "Beetlejuice" title — the animated series of the same name, which aired from 1989 to 1991 on ABC. Burton created the show alongside David Geffen (the producer who went on to co-create DreamWorks) and the animation production company behind "Ewoks" and "The Magic School Bus," among others. In the show, Beetlejuice is best friends with Lydia and they go on spoopy adventures, many of which parody popular films and TV shows. The series was part of a trend in the '80s to give every popular movie a cartoon spin-off, from "The Karate Kid" and "The Real Ghostbusters" to even "Rambo" and "RoboCop."

Unfortunately, if you want to check out the show, it's going to take some effort (and cash) — because like so much older pieces of media, the "Beetlejuice" cartoon is almost impossible to stream.