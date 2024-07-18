The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Teams Up Beetlejuice And Lydia (Just Like The Cartoon Series)

I don't know about you, but I kind of need Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" to be good. As a lonely, nerdy goth kid obsessed with Halloween and horror, I grew up loving the movies of Tim Burton, and the original "Beetlejuice" was one of the best. Then a curious thing happened: Burton's movies started to lose their charm. At some point, the filmmaker became something of a parody of himself. His films became kind of rote and lifeless. Now, Burton is back, returning to "Beetlejuice" with the sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." He's brought back original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder (and Catherine O'Hara, too!), and thrown Jenna Ortega into the mix as well. But does that mean the movie will turn out to be good? Gosh, I sure hope so. It would be nice to enjoy a Tim Burton movie again, that's all I'm saying.

In the meantime, you can watch the new "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer above.