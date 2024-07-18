The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Teams Up Beetlejuice And Lydia (Just Like The Cartoon Series)
I don't know about you, but I kind of need Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" to be good. As a lonely, nerdy goth kid obsessed with Halloween and horror, I grew up loving the movies of Tim Burton, and the original "Beetlejuice" was one of the best. Then a curious thing happened: Burton's movies started to lose their charm. At some point, the filmmaker became something of a parody of himself. His films became kind of rote and lifeless. Now, Burton is back, returning to "Beetlejuice" with the sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." He's brought back original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder (and Catherine O'Hara, too!), and thrown Jenna Ortega into the mix as well. But does that mean the movie will turn out to be good? Gosh, I sure hope so. It would be nice to enjoy a Tim Burton movie again, that's all I'm saying.
In the meantime, you can watch the new "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" trailer above.
Beetlejuice 2 seems to be taking influence from the Beetlejuice cartoon
Perhaps the most interesting angle from this new trailer is that Beetlejuice and Lydia team-up (she needs his help to save her daughter, played by Ortega). If you'll recall, the pair are not friends in the original movie. In fact, Beetlejuice tries to force Lydia to marry him. However, Lydia and Beetlejuice were good buddies on the classic "Beetlejuice" cartoon I'm sure some of you grew up watching, so I wonder if that's what Burton and company are leaning into here. Or maybe it's just a coincidence. In any case, this trailer is pretty solid. It's stylish, the jokes work, and Keaton seems to have slipped perfectly back into this role. I'm (mostly) sold. Here's the synopsis:
Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" starrs Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe. Look for it in theaters on September 6, 2024.