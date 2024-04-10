Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Footage Reaction: Director Tim Burton Finally Embraces Practical Effects Again [CinemaCon 2024]

The ghost with the most is back, baby, ready to wreak havoc on the Deetz family more than three decades after he first haunted their home. In Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice returns to the big screen along with Catherine O'Hara's Delia Deetz and Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz. They will be joined by "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Lydia's daughter, bringing three generations of gorgeous goth Deetz women to do battle against the supernatural huckster Beetlejuice. We've already seen a short teaser trailer for the film, which briefly shows the Deetz women at a funeral (possibly for the family patriarch, Charles, played by Jeffrey Jones, who fell out the limelight after a shocking arrest). There doesn't seem to be any sign of the Maitlands, the ghosts who haunted the attic in the original "Beetlejuice," but we'll just have to wait and see what surprises this silly and spooky sequel has in store.

/Film's Ryan Scott is on the ground at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, catching all of the latest news and footage, including a sneak peek from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at the Warner Bros. presentation. Plenty of time was devoted to the ghost with the most as part of the studio's CinemaCon presentation, during which director Tim Burton, and stars Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem DaFoe came out to greet the crowd. Burton claimed that the film was " like a really big home movie" for him, explaining that he "really identified with the Lydia character" from the first film — unsurprising considering Winona Ryder's character was a goth icon. Burton said he "got interested in what happened to the Deetz family," which became the "anchor" of the new story, with the director referring to it as "like a weird family reunion."

All of which bodes well for the legacy sequel, which in the age of CGI ubiquity and the dominance of generic blockbuster fare could set itself apart with a faithful recreation of the original film's tone and handmade horror charm.