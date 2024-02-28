How Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice 2 Character Connects To The Original Film

Before Winona Ryder was known for "Stranger Things," she was known for being "strange and unusual." At least, that's how her character in 1988's "Beetlejuice" put it. The actor would become a goth icon following her role in Tim Burton's 1988 effort, "Beetlejuice," with appearances in "Heathers" (1989), and "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) further cementing her alt-girl status. But there's no doubt "Beetlejuice" was where it all began.

The actor starred as Lydia Deetz, the teenage daughter of Charles and Delia, who move into a new house in Winter River, Connecticut, only to find it haunted by the ghost with the most himself, Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton). In the movie, Keaton's rambunctious supernatural miscreant was hired to spook the Deetz family by the former owners of the house, Barbara and Adam Maitland (Geena Davis and Alex Baldwin), who suddenly found themselves in the afterlife following a car accident. Lydia, meanwhile, becomes somewhat of a bridge between the spirit world and the mortal realm as she is the only one of the Deetz family who's able to see the Maitlands and almost marries old Betelgeuse before he's devoured by a giant sandworm during the film's final moments. Alongside her pallid complexion and all-black attire, Lydia's connection to the supernatural firmly established her, and by extension Ryder's, goth credentials.

With that in mind, it's only right that the modern incarnation of Lydia is played by an actor with similar goth bonafides. Enter Jenna Ortega. The star of such celebrated horror fare as Ti West's "X" and the fifth and sixth "Scream" films, Ortega cemented herself as what Vogue dubbed "the ultimate new-age goth girl" when she starred in Burton's Netflix series "Wednesday." Now, she's playing Lydia's daughter in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" — the perfectly titled sequel to the original film — and has revealed new details about her character.