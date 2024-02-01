Beetlejuice 2 Poster Reveals The Perfect Sequel Title

The long-awaited "Beetlejuice" sequel is finally coming out later this year, and Warner Bros. has just allowed the hype train to leave the station. The studio has revealed the first official poster for Tim Burton's forthcoming follow-up to his '80s classic and, with that, we now know the title of the film as well, which is pretty on the nose. Get ready for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" this fall. Have a look at the poster for yourself.

Warner Bros.

As viewers will surely recall, Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice was stuck in the netherworld waiting room just waiting for his number to be called. The poster pays homage to that with the character holding a piece of ticker tape with the film's release date on it. The newly revealed title is at the bottom with the tagline, "The wait is almost over" up top. It is a pretty eye-catching poster and certainly opens up the imagination more than the average photoshopped head posters we're accustomed to these days.

Rather importantly, dear reader, this means we're probably going to be getting a teaser trailer dropping very soon. We'll be sure to bring that your way as soon as it arrives but be sure to keep your eyes peeled. More than likely, Warner Bros. will want to attach the trailer to screenings of "Dune: Part Two," which is hitting theaters on March 1.