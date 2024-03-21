Tim Burton Resurrects The Ghost With The Most In The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer

"I myself am strange and unusual," Winona Ryder's goth teen Lydia Deetz proclaims in "Beetlejuice," although she could've just as easily been talking about the movie around her. Tim Burton's supernatural comedy was lightning in a bottle when it landed in 1988, a zealously idiosyncratic (and horny!) affair and a welcome remedy to the decade's consumerist mentality. Now, 36 years later (*wipes brow*), a "Beetlejuice" sequel is finally making its way to the big screen at a time when franchises and IPs may be loosening their grip just a little on the media landscape. The question is, will "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" — as the film is now officially titled — be part of the problem or will it mark the start of a long, long-awaited creative renaissance for Burton the director?

If you're looking for reasons to be skeptical about "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," one need only point to Burton's filmography since "Big Fish" came out in 2003. With the exception of "Big Eyes" (a movie that, sadly, hardly anyone saw), the filmmaker has stubbornly dug his heels into the ground and refused to evolve as an artist, preferring to instead make movies that emulate the style of his early work but not the spirit. Even Burton himself seems to have grown tired of his old bulls**t lately, which is part of why I can't help but cross my fingers that the "Beetlejuice" sequel won't just be more of the same from him. That and it sees Michael Keaton reprising his role as the Ghost with the Most after previously reuniting with Burton on "Dumbo," a film that marked the start of what Burton has referred to as his "quiet revolt" against the status quo of Hollywood.

You can check out the official trailer for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" above.