The 8 Best Elvis Presley Movies, Ranked

The moment Elvis Presley stepped in front of the camera for his second appearance on "The Milton Berle Show" in 1956, there was no doubt that this young man was destined for more than pop music superstardom. Much more.

Conversationally, he was downright adorable with his boyish good looks and aw-shucks Southern shyness, but once the music kicked in he was transformed into a hunk of burning lust. That gyrating pelvis and run-riot voice spurred sexual awakenings in living rooms across the country (in full view of outraged parents). To teenagers, Elvis belted out a call to rebellion. To parents, he was a pompadoured incubus. To Hollywood, he was singing, swaggering box-office gold.

Between 1956 and 1972, Elvis starred in 31 features and two concert films. There were lulls (particularly when his popularity faded prior to his 1968 comeback special), but for the most part Elvis reliably packed 'em in. According to producer Hal B. Wallis (who made nine movies with The King), "A Presley picture is the only sure thing in Hollywood."

What Elvis didn't do most of the time was act. With very few exceptions (all coming early in his career), Elvis played Elvis. Though he did harbor loftier artistic ambitions (he was obsessed with James Dean), he was determined to give his fans what they wanted — and after the shaky commercial performances of "Flaming Star" and "Wild in the Country," it was clear they wanted an edges-sanded-all-the-way-down pop star, not a moody, Method-y actor.

As a result, Elvis movies are mostly formulaic goofs that use their plot as an excuse to shill the singer's new music. Many of them are pretty awful, but he managed to topline a number of fun-and-frothy concoctions. For my money, this is Elvis at his big-screen best.