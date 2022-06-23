Paramount Archivist Andrea Kalas On Spiffying Up Elvis Presley's Blue Hawaii For The 21st Century [Interview]

Angela Lansbury, two-time Oscar winner, and then the next year she does "The Manchurian Candidate." When you're restoring, do you ever reach out to the actors or anything for input on the filming, anything that might actually help you?

When we reach out for people to work with us, we're usually looking at the people that aren't necessarily in the film, but the people that made it. So directors, cinematographers, if they're around, which, in this case, not necessarily. And then also, we're looking for representations of what it should look and sound like, with original prints or other things like that. So that's our focus. It's not necessarily showing them to the performers. That's not necessarily part of the restoration process. But we do have screenings on a lot of some of our films from our library, and then we reach out to performers.

You say this one needed a lot of work. What in particular did you have to focus on with "Blue Hawaii?"

In "Blue Hawaii," it's a Technicolor color film. Beautiful saturated Technicolor work. It just hadn't been remastered or restored in a long time. So bringing that beautiful saturated work to the latest and greatest technology was really the idea we wanted to do. And in both films, the original title sequences that were optically done in the day ... you film the title over a filmed background. And what that means is, it's extra generations, so it's not as clear as the rest of the movie looks. It's really jarring. You're like, "Why does this title look so bad?" And then, "Oh, but now the movie looks good. Don't like that." So we have what's called a textless element, which is just the image. We scan that, and then we redo the title. So it's seamless now. So that was nice to be able to do for both of those films.

The cinematographer, Charles Lang, was a Paramount veteran, and I guess he was credited with inventing the house style in the [1930s]. Did his look mature or change when he went to color? And is there a defining aesthetic there?

I can't answer that specifically. I haven't done my Charles Lang research. But I will say, generally, I think it's not unusual for people that, especially as you're coming out of that time period where people are making sixty movies a year in the '40s and things like that, that the experienced hands at doing that, who knew so much, were hired to do things if there were new actors or new things. You wanted to pair up somebody who'd been around the block for a little while with somebody new. So that is probably why he was put in there, was because he just was trusted.

What about the sound? Obviously, it's such a big thing. It's the music, it's got to sound great. How did that restoration go?

So on "King Creole," it actually is a mono track, and we had some other elements. If we make a [5.1 surround track] for an older film that never had a 5.1, obviously, to begin with, we only do it if it really works, if we have those discrete tracks that we could mix well. We didn't on "King Creole." So that meant, we just spent a lot of time on that mono track, making sure that if we had original elements, we were listening to all of them and mixing them in if they were helpful, and just making it sound as beautiful as possible.

On "Blue Hawaii," again, just the same kind of process. Our music archivist and audio archivist checks through everything we have, to make sure if there's anything we can uncover we add that to the final mix, so it's as clear and seamless as possible.