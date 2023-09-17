Tim Burton Isn't Happy About How The Flash Used Batman And Superman

Andy Muschietti's recent superhero flick "The Flash" hoped to lure in audiences with a sprawling story that spans several parallel universes. It was the same approach taken by John Watts in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Sam Raimi in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," in that all three films assembled multiple versions of certain superhero characters culled from various extant movie franchises. "The Flash" contains the Ben Affleck version of Batman as he appeared in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," as well as the Michael Keaton version of Batman as he appeared in Tim Burton's 1989 film called merely "Batman." The Flash, he finds, can run so fast that he can travel into alternate timelines.

In the film's climactic final scenes, the Flash — having time-traveled too much — unwittingly causes the fabric of reality to rip, allowing cameo appearances from a dozen other Batmen and Supermen from across their respective franchise histories. In a montage, audiences see Superman as he was played by George Reeves and Christopher Reeve, as well as Supergirl as she was played by Helen Slater. In a surprising twist, there is a Superman made to look like Nicolas Cage, extrapolated from the unmade Tim Burton film "Superman Lives." There is also an Adam West Batman for good measure. Note that all the actors in this montage were visualized through CGI.

Since Burton had a hand in creating the Keaton Batman and the Cage Superman, the characters came up in an interview with the British Film Institute. Burton, it seems, isn't impressed with a lot of modern studio filmmaking, seeing only the grinding artificiality of the corporate machine at work.