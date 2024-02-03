The Original Mr. & Mrs. Smith Was A '90s CBS Show – And It's Been Lost To Time

When Lenhart and co-creator John J. Sakmar originally pitched the idea for their series, their working title was just "The Kiss." This was because the core of their idea, the inciting incident the story was built around, was of "two spies who spy on each other because they have this connection, this attraction to one another" — an attraction that's sparked by an early kiss they share out of necessity to keep their cover. Although CBS changed a lot of what they wanted for the series, the network let the storytellers keep this element: "They [Mr. and Mrs. Smith] are competitors, but early on they share a kiss and that locks it."

As for how they got the famous Scott Bakula on board with the project? "We knew Scott from many years earlier," Lenhart said. "He'd been in the first pilot we had ever done, long before 'Quantum Leap.'" The show's Mrs. Smith, Maria Bello, joined under similar circumstances: "We had just done a pilot with her the year before, which was the first thing she'd ever done. She said, 'I read the script, I really want to be Mrs. Smith.' So she came in, she read with many other potential Mrs. Smiths, and she was just far and away the best."

One surprise standout in the first episode is a young Timothy Olyphant as the one-off character Scooby. This was one of his first ever roles, but he was already displaying the mischievous qualities that would attract the interests of the "Scream 2" casting department just a year later. Lenhart explained how they'd previously worked with Olyphant on the pilot for "77 Sunset Strip," where Olyphant told them beforehand, "This is the first time I've ever acted on camera ... so be kind."