Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Took So Long To Get Made That It Became A 'Very Personal Movie' For Tim Burton

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is a movie decades in the making, with the original being a rare highly successful '80s movie that didn't immediately span a sequel — even if it did actually get a follow-up of sorts in the form of a cartoon series. It's not like Burton is aversed to making sequels, as he did make two "Batman" movies. Still, it's taken 36 years, but at least now we are finally getting a new "Beetlejuice," with cast both new and old — through some convincing.

As obvious as the sequel seems, it actually took a lot of effort and time for it to be made, and it wasn't until the success of "Wednesday" on Netflix that Burton's interest in a sequel became reinvigorated. During a recent press day attended by /Film's Jacob Hall, Tim Burton answered questions from a group of journalists, and reflected on the decades wait before making "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and how that only made the film more personal to him.

It started and ended with the character of Lydia, and Burton's desire to revisit the character decades later. "Well, what happened to this person 35 years later? It's a bit, like 35 up," Burton said. "You go from cool teenager to what? Some kind of f****d up adult or whatever. And what relationships do you have? Whether you have kids? What's your relationship with that?" He continued, "So it's not something I could have done back then."

"It's only something you could do once you'd experienced those things yourself," Burton admitted. "So for me, this became a very personal movie, like kind of a weird family movie, about a weird family, or a weird family movie, or I don't know which way you want to look at it."