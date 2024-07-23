There Are Four Perfect Anime Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes does not measure the quality of a movie, no matter what your favorite YouTuber says. What it does measure is the percentage of critics who think a movie is at least decent. The higher the Rotten Tomatoes score, the firmer the consensus is that a movie is at least "good," rather than, say, an exact quality score of the title.

Still, even if it doesn't exactly measure quality, a Rotten Tomatoes score is quite useful to get an idea of whether a movie has a wide appeal (meaning, it is likelier that vastly different people will agree the title is good) or if it's polarizing (meaning different people have vastly different opinions on the title). When it comes to anime, even if the genre is becoming more and more accessible, more mainstream, and more accepted, there are only four anime movies with a 100% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What's curious is how different, yet very similar, the titles are. That's because, of the four movies, three of them — "Only Yesterday," "Grave of the Fireflies," and "The Tale of the Princess Kaguya" — are all directed by the same filmmaker. What makes this list fun is that the fourth movie is "The First Slam Dunk," a movie about basketball — one based on one of the biggest sports anime of all time, but still.

Now, it is easy to see why these movies all hold the enviable 100% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, even if, at first glance, it seems strange that other iconic, better-known movies aren't on the list — like "Kiki's Delivery Service," the only anime movie on /Film's list of 100 best movies of all time.