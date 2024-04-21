The Best Action-Comedy Anime Just Gave New Fans The Perfect Way To Jump Right In

Action shonen anime dominates the medium, for better and worse. Every big franchise eventually gets an original movie — or a dozen. "One Piece" has 15, "Dragon Ball" 24, and "Naruto" has 11.

The problem is that these mostly tend to be non canonical movies without much consequence. They are cute, fun adventures, for sure. Still, they are more concerned with providing fan service than providing substance. The best ones are those that manage to make the most out of their non canonical status and present truly experimental movies, like the best of the "One Piece" films.

Now comes "Spy x Family: Code White," a movie based on one of the most popular manga, published in Shonen Jump magazine — which makes this technically a shonen anime movie, regardless of its actual genre. The premise is simple. Loid is a spy, Yor is an assassin, and together they fake a family for convenience (and for Loid's spy mission), unaware of each other's secret. The only one who knows is their adopted daughter Anya, who is a telepath. Oh, and their dog can see the future.

Set against the background of a Cold War-inspired conflict, the film takes the whole crew on a cute family trip to find and eat a special dessert so that Anya can replicate it for a school competition. Of course, things get complicated when she also accidentally eats a chocolate-covered treasure sought after by a rogue colonel looking to kickstart a war.

Where most shonen anime films struggle to justify or even properly use their format, "Spy x Family: Code White" cracks the code by embracing one of the oldest TV formats: the sitcom. This is a silly, fun animated movie for audiences of all ages that is also the best introduction to the franchise.