The 5 Best One Piece Movies Ranked

"One Piece" needs no introduction. This is one of the biggest anime of all time, and a franchise that helped change the anime medium and manga forever. As a long-running story, "One Piece" features one of the biggest and most fleshed-out worlds in all of fiction, up there with J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium. Granted, the number of episodes is daunting, but the longevity and reputation of "One Piece" work to its advantage, as you see the world slowly change throughout the story, and the characters grow and develop over the years.

Like most big anime franchises, "One Piece" is more than just an anime or a manga, but a big franchise with almost as many movies as "Pokémon." With 17 movies to date, some movies are better than others at capturing what makes "One Piece" so special and endearing. If you care only about the best of the best, here are the five best "One Piece" movies.

Be warned. Though all of these movies are considered to be non-canon and standalone, they still require some knowledge of "One Piece" to be fully appreciated, especially the most recent movies that feature crewmembers, power-ups, and relationships with years' worth of material.