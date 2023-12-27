One Piece Is An Epic Adventure Anime Worth Its Legendary Reputation And Long Journey

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

I've been lucky enough to write this column for four years now, allowing me to explore and recommend anime both new and classic with a focus on introducing newcomers to the art form. I try to end every year by recommending a longer, beloved anime — one that represents why the medium has taken the world by storm and why it is unlike any other.

After four years, it is finally time to embark on an epic high-seas adventure, to brave the perilous grand line of 1,000 episodes (and more) in search of wealth, fame, and power, just like the pirate Gol D. Roger once did. That's right! It's time to come aboard and bring along all your hopes and dreams because together, we will find the "One Piece."

This is an anime that needs no introduction. One of the longest-running anime and manga of all time, Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus first debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump back in 1997 before getting an anime adaptation in 1999 by Toei Animation. What a first glance feels like a fun Saturday morning cartoon quickly evolved into an unparalleled leviathan of the industry, as well as one of the biggest and best works of fiction of the last century.

The story follows Monkey D. Luffy, a wide-eyed kid with big dreams and stretchy powers who sets out on a grand adventure with his crew to find the legendary One Piece and become King of the Pirates. From there, the story becomes an epic about friendship and adventure, with one of the most fleshed-out fictional worlds since Middle-earth.

Grab your pirate hat, unleash your weirdest laugh, and experience the show that inspired not one, but two remakes.