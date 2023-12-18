Netflix Is Developing TV Spin-Offs Of Wednesday, Extraction, And Peaky Blinders

Netflix seems to be making the same mistake every big studio does — jumping the gun to launching big franchises and cinematic universes out of untested hits.

According to Bloomberg, the streamer is already developing a spin-off of "Wednesday," this time focused on Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester. This news comes before production even begins on "Wednesday" season 2. Granted, as Guillermo del Toro has sadly taught us all, just because something is said to be in development doesn't mean it will get to see the light of day. Still, the Bloomberg report says Netflix is "eager to establish a pipeline of 'Addams Family' programs to build off the success of 'Wednesday.'" This means that if this one doesn't work, they still have other ones to try out, as the streamer apparently wants to Dark Universe "The Addams Family."

That's not all. Netflix is reportedly also looking at expanding the world of Chris Hemsworth's "Extraction" movies with a TV show. More surprisingly, "Peaky Blinders" is also a part of the report, with Netflix hoping to turn this into a franchise for some reason. The proposed TV spin-offs of "Peaky Blinders" include a show focusing on Shelby clan matriarch Polly (which would require a recast, since actress Helen McRory died in 2021), and another set in Boston in the middle of the 20th century, decades after the original series. Because this very Irish and British show just screams "America." This is in addition to the "Peaky Blinders" movie in the works, with Steven Knight returning to helm the film.

Arguably the biggest and weirdest Netflix news came during the weekend and out of Japan. It was announced that the streamer is set to distribute a remake of "One Piece." Yes, another one. This time it will be animated, just like the still-very-much-ongoing "One Piece" anime.