Netflix Axes Live-Action Masters Of The Universe Movie After Allegedly Spending $30 Million In Development

So Netflix has "spend millions of dollars on a movie and then cancel it" money but not "fair pay and residuals" money? Oh, okay.

We've been hearing about the live-action "Masters of the Universe" film since the start of 2022, which would bring He-Man and other memorable characters into a new, fleshy form. The film was originally in development at Sony, but moved to Netflix to join forces with the already-released "He-Man & Masters of the Universe," "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," and "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power." Unfortunately, as we learned from the news that first broke in an exclusive report from Variety, Netflix has wiped their hands of the live-action film. Variety reports that Mattel, the company that owns all things He-Man, is looking for a new home for the project.

However, insiders told Variety that an estimated $30 million has already been spent on development costs and securing talent. "Rosaline" and "The Map of Tiny Perfect Things" star Kyle Allen was supposed to star, with "The Lost City" directors Adam and Aaron Nee slated to helm. Important to note that $30 million is apparently on the low end of estimates, with some sources telling Variety the actual dollar amount could possibly be even double.

"Masters of the Universe" may have looked like a sure thing in 2022, but its troubles date all the way back to 2007. Warner Bros. also had their hands on the property at one point, and the studio has an established relationship with Mattel as evidenced by their collaboration on "Barbie." Variety's sources say the Netflix loss is due to budgetary concerns and while Mattel did confirm the project was no longer at the streaming juggernaut, they did not provide any additional comment.