The Canceled Netflix Series Fans Desperately Tried To Save

In a world replete with quick-spreading disinformation and the subsequent, dangerous proliferation of kooky conspiracy theories, the 2021 animated series "Inside Job" — created by Shion Takeuchi (a writer on "Gravity Falls" and "Disenchantment") — was perfectly timed. "Inside Job" posited that every single conspiracy theory you've ever heard — whether it be Reptilians, JFK, the Mandela effect, the flat Earth, or the faked moon landing — were all 100 percent real. Clones were out there, severed heads were being kept alive in labs, and aliens regularly visited Earth. Just like in "The X-Files," ordinary citizens weren't allowed access to this knowledge.

Earth's conspiracies were overseen by a mysterious underground organization called Cognito, Inc., one of six major shadow governments secretly in charge of the world. The other five were the Catholic Church, the Illuminati, Atlantis, the Reptoids, and the Juggalos (tee hee). The central joke of "Inside Job" was that Cognito, Inc. was staffed by flawed, horny a-holes. The main character was the overworked and misanthropic Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) who was constantly on the brink of snapping. Other characters included the smiling, glad-handing newb Brett (Clark Duke), the horrendous gossip Gigi (Tisha Campbell), the PTSD-suffering humanoid dolphin Glenn Dolphman (John DiMaggio), and the sarcastic sentient mushroom Myc Celium (Brett Gelman). Christian Slater played Randall, Reagan's alcoholic father. Adam Scott, Ron Funches, Suzy Nakamura, Cheri Oteri, and many other notable comedians and actors had recurring roles or guest spots. The show was bitter and funny and became surprisingly humane after its first few obscenity-forward episodes.

"Inside Job" only lasted one season, with its first half released on October 22, 2021, and its second half on November 18. But like so many Netflix shows before, "Inside Job" was unceremoniously axed by the network for no stated reason.