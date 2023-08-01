Disenchantment Season 5 Trailer: Matt Groening's Netflix Animated Fantasy Comedy Is Ending

Just as one of Matt Groening's creations gets revived, another one is about to end. Netflix has released the trailer for season five of "Disenchantment," which will serve as its last. The animated fantasy show for adults marked Groening's return to TV and his latest animated series following "The Simpsons" and the recently resurrected "Futurama," and combined the creator's signature sense of humor with a fantasy story full of demons, magical creatures, and medieval knights and princesses.

The show follows Bean (full name Princess Tiabeanie Mariabeanie de la Rochambeau Grunkwitz, voiced by Abbi Jacobson)), a hard-hitting and hard-drinking queen of the medieval European kingdom of Dreamland, and her companions the determined elf Elfo (Nat Faxon), and Bean's personal demon, the chain-smoking Luci (Eric Andre). Throughout the show's first four seasons the trio has gone on several epic adventures full of betrayal, family drama, and plenty of nods at "Game of Thrones," a show "Disenchantment" referenced and parodied since the very beginning — making a lot of the jokes already more dated than old episodes of "Futurama."

Now, Netflix has released a trailer for the final season of "Disenchantment," which mostly recaps the events of the series so far, from traveling to Hell to both resurrecting and killing Bean's mother, aiming to make this an event newcomers can watch as their first introduction to the adult animated show.