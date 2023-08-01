Disenchantment Season 5 Trailer: Matt Groening's Netflix Animated Fantasy Comedy Is Ending
Just as one of Matt Groening's creations gets revived, another one is about to end. Netflix has released the trailer for season five of "Disenchantment," which will serve as its last. The animated fantasy show for adults marked Groening's return to TV and his latest animated series following "The Simpsons" and the recently resurrected "Futurama," and combined the creator's signature sense of humor with a fantasy story full of demons, magical creatures, and medieval knights and princesses.
The show follows Bean (full name Princess Tiabeanie Mariabeanie de la Rochambeau Grunkwitz, voiced by Abbi Jacobson)), a hard-hitting and hard-drinking queen of the medieval European kingdom of Dreamland, and her companions the determined elf Elfo (Nat Faxon), and Bean's personal demon, the chain-smoking Luci (Eric Andre). Throughout the show's first four seasons the trio has gone on several epic adventures full of betrayal, family drama, and plenty of nods at "Game of Thrones," a show "Disenchantment" referenced and parodied since the very beginning — making a lot of the jokes already more dated than old episodes of "Futurama."
Now, Netflix has released a trailer for the final season of "Disenchantment," which mostly recaps the events of the series so far, from traveling to Hell to both resurrecting and killing Bean's mother, aiming to make this an event newcomers can watch as their first introduction to the adult animated show.
Watch the Disenchantment season 5 trailer
Season four ended with Bean presumed dead, her brothers and father held captive, and the Devil and Queen Dagmar coming around to mess things up and rule with an iron fist. The trailer spends most of its time recapping the events of the show so far, but the footage we see of the final season teases one epic adventure.
Though technically airing as a season, Netflix is calling the new episodes of "Part 5" of the series. This is a common tactic among streamers, particularly when it comes to animation, in order to avoid calling the new batches of episodes "season" and therefore avoid paying animation writers and artists what they're due, which is just one of the many ways the studios have become cartoon villains and one of the issues that has led to the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.
"Disenchantment" Part 5 premieres on Netflix on September 1, 2023. Check out the synopsis below:
To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.